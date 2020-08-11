Masks are now required in schools

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronvirus (COVID-19) will be mandatory in school for grades 4-12 students and all staff on site. Left-right are Kalliope Wong and her father Adrian Wong, High Prairie trustee for High Prairie School Division.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Masks will be mandatory when students return to school in September to prevent the risk and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



Students from grades 4-12 and all school staff will be required to wear masks in schools, says a provincial government news release Aug. 4.



Each student and employee will receive two reusable masks from the Alberta government.



Additional single-use masks will be available at schools, if required.



“The safety of our staff and students continues to be my number-one priority,” Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says.



Mask use will be mandatory for staff and teachers in all settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.



Students will be required to wear them in all shared and common areas such as hallways and on buses.



Students and staff who are unable to wear a mask due to medical or other needs will be excused.



Mask use for kindergarten to Grade 3 students will continue to be optional. Mask use for younger children is a challenge due to difficulties with proper fit and compliance.



In addition, evidence shows that children under 10 may be less likely than older children or adults to transmit COVID-19.



“After reviewing the emerging evidence, it is clear that masks can play an important role in limiting the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health for Alberta.



“While masks are important, I want to stress that they are only one of the many public health measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of students, staff and families.”



Alberta’s government remains committed to adjusting the school re-entry guidelines based on current medical advice.



The chief medical officer of health has been studying the evidence around masking in schools, and this decision is a direct result of evolving medical advice.

-Hand sanitizer. About 466,000 litres of hand sanitizer will be distributed to all school authorities, based on student population.

-Thermometers. Each school will receive two contactless thermometers to help manage student and staff health. Thermometer use will be at the discretion of the school authority.

-Staff testing. Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services are working hard to expand testing capacity and reduce turnaround times for testing, including in-school staff, teachers and students so that anyone with symptoms or close contacts of cases can be rapidly tested and receive test results promptly.

All supplies will be distributed to school authorities by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.



Authorities will then distribute to individual schools, staff and/or students based on the needs of their own communities.



Provincial health guidance for a safe return to school will continue to evolve as necessary to reflect the latest evidence on the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Individual school authorities are developing return-to-school plans that meet the needs of their own communities.



Plans are based on direction provided under the provincial school re-entry plan, and supporting health guidance documents.