Matthews back as BLC reeve

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has a new reeve, but it is a familiar face back in the top chair.



Ward 3 Councillor Ken Matthews was elected reeve at the organizational meeting Oct. 27. He replaces former reeve and Ward 6 Councillor Richard Simard.



Matthews has been on council since 2006 and was the former reeve from 2013-18 and the former deputy reeve from 2018–20.



Ward 1 Councillor David Marx was re-elected deputy reeve. Marx has been on council since 1998 and was the former deputy reeve from 2001-18.



Council holds an organizational meeting each year to choose a reeve, deputy reeve, and make various committee appointments for the coming term.