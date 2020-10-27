Matthews elected reeve at Big Lakes County

Big Lakes County has announced the results of its election for reeve and deputy reeve at its organizational meeting Oct. 27, which sees a familiar face return to the reeve’s chair.

Ward 3 Councillor Ken Matthews was elected reeve and Ward 1 Councillor David Marx as deputy reeve.

Matthews has been on council since 2006 and was the former reeve from 2013-18 and the former deputy reeve from 2018–20.

“I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their trust and confidence in electing me to the position of reeve,” said Matthews. “I plan to make it my priority to work as a team with council, administration, ratepayers, and stakeholders to help accomplish council’s goals. As always, I will continue to advocate for the residents of Big Lakes County to ensure that our issues are heard.”

Marx has been on council since 1998 and was the former deputy reeve from 2001-18.

“It is an honour to serve the people of Big Lakes County as deputy reeve,” said Marx. “I would like to thank council for their continued support and look forward to ensuring that Big Lakes County remains the ideal place to live, work, and play.”

Council holds an organizational meeting each year to choose a reeve, deputy reeve, and make various committee appointments.