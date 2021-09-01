Maverick candidate shares vision

Federal Maverick Party candidate Colin Krieger introduces the new party to a small crowd at Triangle Hall on Aug. 24.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The candidate for the new Maverick Party shared his vision in the High Prairie area seeking to get votes in the federal election Sept. 20.



Lesser Slave Lake candidate Colin Krieger, of Valleyview, spoke to about 12 local residents at Triangle Hall on Aug. 24.



“The Maverick party is a regional party running candidates in only Western Canada,” says Krieger.



He adds the party will run candidates in all ridings in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba and a few in British Columbia.



“The Maverick Party’s platform is that the west has never had a strong reliable voice in Ottawa,” Krieger says.



“The main reason for that is that the main voting blocks are in the east.”



He says the party is similar to the Bloc Quebecois in Quebec.



“We’ve never gotten changes we need, even under a Conservative government,” Krieger says.



“Many federal government support western Canada on issues only if it also benefits central and eastern Canada.



“We can be a strong voice without worrying about central and eastern Canada.”



He says the Maverick party is focusing on changes in the constitution and on western independence.



“We need a fair deal for the west and we need change in equalization payments to the provinces,” Krieger says.



“We will move toward western independence if we don’t get a fair deal.”



He and the party also want to remove provincial barriers for trade.



“We need a free-trade corridor across Canada so we can export our products, that makes it fair for everyone,” Krieger says.



The party to promote the west is not new to the political scene.



“We saw this before under the Reform Party,” Krieger says.



If and when elected, Maverick MPs would have the power to vote independent of the party.



“A Maverick MP would be able to vote according to our constituents’ concerns without toeing the party line,” Krieger says.



He says the time is running short in the current election to make great strides for the party in Peace River – Westlock.



“It’s up to us.



“Otherwise we have to wait another forr years.”



Krieger says he would need 30,000 votes to become the new MP.