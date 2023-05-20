May 19 at 6 p.m. – Four-hour evac alert for Smith, Hondo, Fawcett Lake, and Mitsue Industrial Park; Parts of Old Smith Highway remain evacuated

This article was updated on May 19 at 6 p.m. We will continue to monitor the situation, if things change updates will happen throughout the weekend. Otherwise, this article will be updated on Tuesday, May 23 around 9:30 a.m. In the meantime, the most up to day wildfire information is on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard. The Town of Slave Lake will be doing wildfire updates at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Voyent Alert system and Facebook. People can register for Voyent Alert by clicking here. The M.D. of Lesser Slave River has Wildfire Status updates on its website, to go to these click here. Road closures are available at 511 Alberta. A list of active wildfire evacuations and alerts are Alberta Emergency Alerts. Once a day when the wildfire danger is high, very high, or extreme, Alberta Wildfire publishes Slave Lake Forest Area updates at https://srd.web.alberta.ca/slave-lake-area-update. For Peace River Forest Area updates go to https://srd.web.alberta.ca/peace-river-area-update. Smith, Hondo, and Flatbush are in the Lac La Biche Forest Area for updates go to https://srd.web.alberta.ca/lac-la-biche-area-update.

Pearl Lorentzen Lakeside Leader / Smoky River Express / South Peace New

As of May 19 at 6 p.m., the M.D. of Lesser Slave River has an ongoing four-hour evacuation order for: Hondo, Smith, people living between Hondo and Smith, Fawcett Lake Resort, Broken Paddle, and all residents between Fawcett Lake and the Smith Bridge on township road 715, and Mitsue Industrial Park.

Residents from the Old Smith Highway from Township Road 715 (Smith Bridge) to Range Road 45 (Tollenaars Bridge) remain evacuated. The Old Smith Highway is closed from the West Fawcett Road to Tollenaar’s Bridge. They were evacuated on May 18 at 3:40 p.m.

The evacuation alerts and evacuation are because of three wildfires approximately four northwest of Smith and 27 km east of Slave Lake (SWF065, SWF086, and SWF087. All three started on May 16 near the railway tracks five km west of Smith. The cause is under investigation. It was on the opposite side of Athabasca from Smith and Hondo. The most up-to-date wildfire information is on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard, which is automatically updated as information is obtained by Alberta Wildfire.

The evening of May 18, Alberta Transportation closed Hwy. 33 from the Hwy. 2 turn off to south of Swan Hills. This was because of wildfires, most likely SWF057 which was east of the highway – 26 km south of Kinuso and over 30 km southwest of Slave Lake. As of May 19 at 10:40 a.m., SWF057 was 8,711, ha. It stared on May 4 by lightning.

The following communities in the area remain evacuated: East Prairie Métis Settlement, Peavine Metis Settlement, and Town of Swan Hills. Slave Lake is hosting evacuees from Dene Tha’ First Nation, west of High Level.

Potential road closure

Highway 2 remains open however could be closed at anytime. For the latest road conditions visit https://511.alberta.ca/#:Alerts

Smoke

Smoke in Slave Lake the evening of May 15 was from Slave Lake Wildfire 057, which was over 30 km from the Town of Slave Lake. Due to the numerous wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia, smoky conditions will persist. Visit www.firesmoke.ca to see where the smoke is coming from and to view wildfires on a map, download theAB Wildfire App or visit theAlberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

Wildfires of note – fire sizes as of May 19

As of May 19 at 4:55 p.m., the Slave Lake Forest Area had 10 wildfires burning out of control.

Smith wildfires

(SWF085, SWF086 and SWF087) started on May 16 along the railway tracks west of Smith, on the other side of the Athabasca River. The cause is under investigation.

From the Slave Lake Area Wildfire update as of May 19 at 2 p.m. – SWF085, SWF086 and SWF087 located approximately four kilometres northwest of Smith and 27 kilometres east of the Town of Slave Lake are classified as burning out of control. Helicopters are bucketing on hotspots and firefighters with water trucks are working together with local fire departments on the ground. Airtankers will be deployed once visibility improves. An Incident Management Team is on the way and members of the military have arrived. These wildfires are 10, 3,680 and 690 hectares in size.

The MD of Lesser Slave River has issued an evacuation order for all residents along Old Smith Highway from Township Road 715 (Smith Bridge) to Range Road 45 (Tollenaars Bridge).

A four hour evacuation warning has been issued for all residents in Hondo, the hamlet of Smith, and all properties between. It also includes the Fawcett Lake Resort, Broken Paddle and all residents between Fawcett Lake and Smith bridge on township road 715.

Mitsue Industrial Park area is also on a four hour evacuation notice.

Visit https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-emergency-alert.aspx

SWF086 Photo taken May 17th, 2023 at 8:13 p.m. Courtesy of Alberta Wildfire.

Grizzly complex – SWF063, SWF057, and SWF064

The Grizzly complex has three wildfires started by lightning on May 4. As of May 18 at 9:30 a.m., these were SWF063 (92,742 ha), SWF057 (8,711 ha), and SWF064 (28,427 ha). SWF063 ongoing evacuation because of this wildfire are East Prairie, parts of Big Lakes County south of High Prairie, and the Town of Swan Hills. Sucker Creek was under a one-hour evacuation alert because of this fire. The other two were not threatening any communities. SWF057 was over 30 km southwest of Slave Lake and 26 km south of Kinuso. SWF064 was west of SWF063 and not near any communities. SWF063 started in the Swan Hills. Originally it grew northwest and stopped moving about seven km south of High Prairie. It has been seven km south of High Prairie since May 7.

From the Slave Lake Area Wildfire update as of May 19 at 2 p.m. – SWF-057 located approximately 26 kilometres south of Kinuso and over 30 kilometers southwest of the Town of Slave Lake, is classified as out of control and has burned an estimated 8,711 hectares. There was an excursion across Highway 33 yesterday. Firefighters and heavy equipment are making good progress containing it. When visibility improves aircraft will be deployed.There are 29 firefighters and two heavy equipment groups working on this wildfire. At this time, Highway 33 is closed. For the latest road conditions visit https://511.alberta.ca/#:Alerts

SWF-063 located approximately seven kilometers south of High Prairie and approximately 16 kilometres northwest of Swan Hills is classified as burning out of control and has burned an estimated 92,742 hectares. Firefighters continue to work in the northern end of the wildfire extinguishing hotspots. Heavy equipment continues to build fire guard around the fire excursion in the East Prairie Metis Settlement and firefighters are working to extinguish hotspots along the edge of the guard. In the south end of the wildfire, heavy equipment is building a fire guard and firefighters are working on extinguishing hotspots on the excursion near the Moosehorn River. There are 50 firefighters and two heavy equipment groups working on this wildfire.

SWF-064 located over 40 kilometers northwest of Swan Hills is classified as out of control and has burned approximately 92 hectares. No significant growth was observed on the wildfire over the past days. The fire guard on the northeast and northwest side of the wildfire is holding. There are two heavy equipment groups working on this wildfire.

Nipisi complex – SWF060

Nipisi complex has two wildfire started by lightning on May 4, these wildfires have now joined and are called SWF060 (35,000 ha). It is north and northeast of Utikuma Lake. Not officially part of the complex, SWF083 started on May 15, at 10 ha. As of May 19, it was still 10 ha. It is in the bush northeast of these wildfires, southeast of Muskwa Lake, and not close to any communities.

From the Slave Lake Area Wildfire update as of May 19 at 2 p.m. – SW060 located 2.3 kilometres east of the border of the Whitefish Lake First Nation is classified as burning out of control and has burned approximately 35,000 hectares. SWF059 and SWF060 have joined at the north end. The southwest end of the wildfire closest to the Whitefish Lake First Nation Community border continued to hold and a sprinkler lines has been set up along the community FireSmart fire guard located north of the community. Firefighters with helicopters are working on the north end by highway 88. There are 66 firefighters, four heavy equipment groups and 14 helicopters working on these wildfires.

SWF083 is located on the east side of Muskwa Lake. Airtankers laid retardant around the entire wildfire.The wildfire is classified as burning out of control however has not spread past ten hectares.

Chipewyan Lake – Slave Lake Forest Area

Lightning started SWF081 on May 14. The afternoon of May 14 the M.D. of Opportunity put Chipewyan Lake on one-hour evacuation alert. An evacuation order was issue on May 14 at 9:30 p.m. As of May 19 at 9:30 a.m., it had not reached the community of Chipewyan Lake, but had grown considerably. It started north six km north of Chipewyan Lake, and moved south between it and Carrot Lake. As of May 18 at 9:30 a.m., it was 15,850 ha.

From the Slave Lake Area Wildfire update as of May 19 at 2 p.m. – SWF081 located around Chipewyan Lakes is classified as burning out of control. The wildfire was very active and grew yesterday. The wildfire is currently estimated to be 15,750 hecatres in size. The local fire department has set up sprinklers and as soon as visibility improves airtankers will be working to secure the west flank. Firefighters and heavy equipment are working around to extinguish hotspots and build fireguard around the community.

Kimiwan complex – Peace River Forest Area

As of May 16 at 9:15 a.m., SWF068 (38 kilometers south of Cadotte Lake and 39 kilometers south of Little Buffalo) was (91,599 ha) and PWF038 north of Peace River (approximately 17 km northeast of Three Creeks and 20 km southwest of Simon Lake) was (6,129 ha). As of May 19, Peavine remains evacuated because of SWF068. Both wildfires started on May 5 and the causes are under investigation.

SWF068 was an estimated 107,671.4 ha and PWF038 was about 6,129.85 haas of May 19 at 4:45 p.m. (from the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard).

Peace River Area Update as of May 18 at 1:30 p.m. (the most recent one as of May 19 at 4:30 p.m.) The Kimiwan Complex Wildfire PCX001 (SWF068 and PWF038) – SWF068 is classified as Out of Control (OC). It is estimated to be approximately 95,836.00 ha in size. Peavine Metis Settlement is under a mandatory evacuation notice due to the fire’s activity on the southwest flank. The wildfire’s north perimeter has crossed Seal Lake Road and South Harmon Valley Road (Twp. 820) is approximately 34 kilometers south of Cadotte Lake and 39 kilometers south of Little Buffalo. PWF038 is also OC, and approximately 6,207 ha. It has remained relatively stable, with wildland firefighters patrolling and putting out hotspots to maintain containment lines.

For more information on this wildfire go to https://srd.web.alberta.ca/peace-river-area-update

Long Lake wildfire – High Level Forest Area

Slave Lake continues to host evacuees from Dene Tha’ First Nation (Chateh) west of High Level. On May 15, the Long Lake fire High Level Wildfire 036 (HWF036) moved northeast 10 km toward Chateh in Dene Tha’ First Nation. At 9 a.m. it was 22 km from the community, by 7 p.m. it was 12 km. Firefighters were starting structural protection in Chateh.

From the May 19 at 2 p.m. High Level Area Wildfire Update – The Long Lake Fire is located in the vicinity of the Town of Rainbow Lake. This wildfire is classified as out of control (OC) with a last recorded size of 118,403 hectares.

This wildfire remains approximately 13 km from the community of Chateh. Firefighters and heavy equipment are working hard on securing existing fire guards west of the community of Chateh.

There are 92 firefighters, 10 helicopters and heavy equipment working on the Long Lake Fire. Structural protection crews will continue protecting structures within the area as the wildfire situation evolves. These crews continue to patrol the Town of Rainbow Lake, throughout the day and night to spot any hotspots and excursions within the town. Wildland Urban Interface crews have deployed to the community of Chateh to work on structural protection operations, Firesmart work around homes and operationalize the defense plan.

The Town of Rainbow Lake has an evacuation order in place. Dene Tha First Nation has an evacuation order in place for the community of Chateh. For more information, go to https://srd.web.alberta.ca/high-level-area-update

Ongoing evacuations – as of May 19 at 4:15 p.m.

The following wildfire evacuations in the Slave Lake Forest Area were still active as of May 19 at 4:15 p.m. For the most up to date list, go to Alberta Emergency Alerts.

Alberta Wildfire communicates throughout the day with community governments. Community governments then issue evacuation alerts and orders. So far this wildfires season, Slave Lake Forest Area communities have had time to issue an evacuation alert for people to get ready before issuing an order. Not all alerts have resulted in an evacuation order.

Smith area

On May 18 at 3:40 p.m. residents on the Old Smith Highway from Township Road 715 (Smith Bridge) to Range Road 45 (Tollenaars Bridge) were evacuated. The Old Smith Highway is closed from the West Fawcett Road to Tollenaar’s Bridge.

Swan Hills

On May 16 at 3 p.m., the Town of Swan Hills issued an evacuation order. Swan Hills evacuees are to go to Barrhead. This followed an evacuation alert for people to prepare for possible evacuation. People who need help evacuating should call 780-333-4477 extension 8.

The evacuation is because of Slave Lake Wildfire 063 (SWF063), which when the initial alert was issued was 24 km northwest of Swan Hills.

As of May 15 in the evening, SWF063 was seven km southeast of High Prairie and 24 km northwest of Swan Hills. It burnt through East Prairie, caused the Big Lakes evacuation and the Sucker Creek alert. By May 19, SWF063 was 16 km northwest of the Town of Swan Hills, but still seven km south of High Prairie.

Dene Tha’

The Dene Tha’ were evacuated because of the Long Lake wildfire – High Level Wildfire 036 (HWF036). As of May 14 at 7 p.m., it was out of control and estimated at 78,400 ha. It was 23 km from Chateh in Dene Tha’. On May 6, Rainbow Lake was evacuated. HWF036 surrounded Rainbow Lake, but hadn’t burnt any structures.

A May 14 High Level Wildfire Update says, “With the extreme fire behaviour yesterday, the wildfire spread significantly north, northwest and east.”

Chipewyan Lake

The Chipewyan Lake evacuation was caused by Slave Lake Forest Area Wildfire 081 (SWF081). It was started by lightning on May 14 north of the Lake. The community of Chip Lake is on the southwest shore of the lake. As of May 15, SWF081 was out of control, estimated at 1,260 ha.

Peavine Métis Settlement

On May 14 mid-morning, Peavine Metis Settlement was evacuated to Falher and Grouard.

Falher FCSS figures there are about 60 to 100 people from Peavine in Falher, living in campers or with friends and family.

For some reason, neither the earlier East Prairie Metis Settlement or Peavine Metis Settlement evacuations are on the Alberta Emergency Alert. All other evacuations are on that system.

East Prairie Metis Settlement

East Prairie Metis Settlement remains evacuated to High Prairie. They were evacuated on May 5.

Evacuation alerts

As of May 18, Sucker Creek First Nation was on a four-hour evacuation alert, which means people living the areas are to be ready to evacuate. This was a downgrade as of May 18 at 6 p.m. from a one-hour evacuation alert which was given on May 13 at 5:17 p.m.

Volunteer to help evacuees:

As the wildfire season progresses, Slave Lake may host evacuees again. The Town of Slave Lake asks that anyone who is looking to volunteer to help with evacuees to send an email to volunteers@slavelake.ca and a Volunteer Coordinator will contact you or sign up here.

Fire ban and OHV restriction

As of May 5 and ongoing, both Slave Lake Forest Area and the Town of Slave Lake have a fire ban, including an OHV restriction. Under this fire ban:

All existing Fire Permits are suspended (or cancelled)

No new Fire Permits will be issued

Prohibited:

All outdoor wood fires are banned, including wood campfires on public lands, wood campfires on private land and provincial campgrounds

Backyard firepits

BBQ charcoal briquettes

The use of fireworks and exploding targets

The recreational use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) on public lands, including designated OHV trails

Allowed: