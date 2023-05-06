May 6 – Whitefish evacuates to Slave Lake, Enilda and Banana Belt evacuates to High Prairie

May 6, 2023

Article written on May 6 at 2:52 p.m., will be updated if the situation changes, and the date and time of any update will be included.

by Pearl Lorentzen

As of May 6, there were no wildfires threatening the Town of Slave Lake, however, not all of our neighbours were as fortunate. The following is evacuation information from Alberta Emergency Alerts.

The wildfire situation in the Slave Lake Forest Area is extreme. On May 5, community evacuations started.

Atikameg and Whitefish River

On May 5 at 5:03 p.m. Whitefish River and Atikameg received an evacuation order. They came Slave Lake. The reception centre is in the Town of Slave Lake office. These communities are part of Whitefish Lake First Nation. The order was sent by the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council.

The reason the community was evacuated was “There is currently a wildfire east of the communities and due to current weather conditions ALL community members of Whitefish River and Atikameg must evacuate.”

Big Lakes County

On May 6 at 231 p.m. Big Lakes County issued the following evacuation order:

Area: This alert is in effect for everyone in Big Lakes County between Highway 749 west to Range Road 185 and from Township Road 730 north to Township Road 740.

Description: A wildfire is moving west through the Gilwood area.

Instruction: Everyone in in the impacted area must evacuate now. Bring pets, important documents and medication, and enough food, water, and supplies for 3 days. Evacuate to the Elks Rodeo Hall north of the Town of High Prairie at 74508 on Highway 749 to register. Further instructions will be given to those directly impacted. Everyone from Highway 749 west to Range Road 185 and from Township Road 730 north to Township Road 740 must be prepared to leave on short notice. Go to the County website and Facebook page for info. Updates on www.alberta.ca/emergencyalert.

Older Big Lakes evacuation orders:

On May 5 at 7:43 p.m., Big Lakes County issued a wildfire evacuation alert, for the area northwest of East Prairie Metis Settlement also known as the banana belt.

Big Lakes County has evacuated areas northerwest of East Prairie Metis Settlement. The reason was a fire within East Prairie Metis Settlement is moving northwest.

The most recent (from May 5) Alberta Wildfire Slave Lake Forest Area update says, “SWF053 located approximately 23 kilometres southeast of East Prairie Metis Settlement is now classified as out of control. 36 firefighters, three helicopters and various pieces of heavy equipment continue to fight this wildfire. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation and the estimated size remains 40 hectares.”

The evacuations were issued in bunches.

On May 5 at 10:30 p.m., Big Lakes County, evacuated residents east of the West Prairie River and Highway 749, south of Township Road 724.

Just before and just after midnight on May 6, Big Lakes issued two evacuation orders for people living in the Enilda and in county near the following roads: Township 73 Range 15 and Township 73 Range 16, Township Road 740 within the borders of Range Road 154, Highway 749, and south of Highway 2.

At 7:02 a.m. on May 6, Big Lakes County evacuated the banana belt area – Big Lakes County residents North of Township Road 734, East of Range Road 175, West of Highway 749 and South of Township Road 740. They were evacuated to the Elks Rodeo Hall in High Prairie.

The evacuation instructions were to – bring pets, important documents, medication, and supplies for 3 days. Everyone evacuating should go to the Elks Rodeo Hall north of the Town of High Prairie at 74508 on Highway 749 to register. Everyone must evacuate by 3:00 AM, May 6. Bring RV’s if you have them as camping is available on-site at the Elks Rodeo Hall. Stay tuned to www.alberta.ca/emergencyalert and local media for updates.

Northern Sunrise County

May 06, 2023 at 01:47 PM – Northern Sunrise County issued the following evacuation order.

Area: This alert is in effect for everyone on Range Road 190 up to Township Road 830, in Northern Sunrise County,

Description: There is a wildfire burning southeast of Nampa. It is moving northwest.

Instruction: Everyone on Range Road 190 up to Township Road 830 in Northern Sunrise County must evacuate now. Bring pets, important documents, medications and enough food, water and supplies for three days. Everyone else in the surrounding areas must be prepared for a possible evacuation. Be ready to leave on short notice. More info on County website and Facebook. Updates at www.alberta.ca/emergencyalert and local media.

Earlier on May 6 shortly after midnight, the Northern Sunrise County had an evacuation alert was for the whole county from: north of TWP 810 up to North Harmon Valley Road (TWP 830) and East of Range Road 195.

Wildfire alerts, not orders

As of May 6 shortly after midnight, the Town of High Prairie and Northern Sunrise County had wildfire evacuation alerts, which are not an evacuation order.

Residents are asked to be ready to evacuation within three hours.

High Prairie’s alert was because of the East Prairie wildfire.