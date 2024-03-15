Mayor cites ‘misunderstanding’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk has offered an explanation regarding a statement he made Feb. 13 that a former Town employee was charged after an alleged theft incident in the recreation department.

Rob Wishart attended council’s meeting Feb. 13 and asked Panasiuk if charges were laid in the matter.

“Has there (been) any charges?” asked Wishart.

“Yes,” responded Panasiuk to a packed gallery.

“The RCMP?” asked Wishart.

“Yes,” responded Panasiuk.

However, the RCMP later denied the claim. As of March 4, no charges appeared on the High Prairie court docket.

Ron Shunter attended council’s Feb. 27 meeting and asked about the matter.

“There was some misunderstanding or communication,” replied Panasiuk.

“The Town had asked the RCMP to press charges. That was what I was trying to communicate out there when I was asked the question,” he added.

Earlier in the meeting, Shunter told council he received a visit from the RCMP after Panasiuk’s Feb. 13 statement about the alleged theft.

“My understanding is that the RCMP does some of their investigation to see if charges are warranted,” said Panasiuk, adding then it goes to the district attorney for a final decision on charges.

District attorneys work in the United States, in Canada they are called Crown prosecutors.

The matter did not appear in council’s agenda meaning no one was going to hold Panasiuk accountable until Shunter asked the reason for Panasiuk’s earlier erroneous statement.

On Feb. 16, Panasiuk emailed Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan and South Peace News.

“Hello, Bill. Can you confirm the charges were laid?” asked Panasiuk.

No response was received by South Peace News.

The recreation employee was terminated after the incident.

Town of HP CAO Bill McKennan says all stolen items were returned to the Town resulting in no financial loss.