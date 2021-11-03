McGregor elected to chair HPSD board

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Joy McGregor is the new chair of the High Prairie School Division board of trustees.

The trustee from Slave Lake was elected by the board at its organizational meeting Oct. 20.

High Prairie trustee Tammy Henkel was elected vice-chair. She served as a trustee from October 2010 to April 2019, and chaired the board for the last four years of her time.

The new chair is eager to lead the board.

“We will be respectful and listen,” McGregor says.

McGregor was elected in 2013 and 2017 before she resigned in 2018, reported the Slave Lakeside Leader after she secured the seat by acclamation in September.

McGregor wants to focus on curriculum, wellness, Indigenous success coaches and community involvement.

During COVID, parents and community members aren’t allowed in the school buildings, which causes disconnect, says McGregor.

One way the HPSD board could bridge the gap is by making the board meetings accessible online, so community members and parents can watch them, she says.

“We need to get back to school community and community working together,” McGregor says.

Serving on the board before, she also learned “that you need to listen to the youth”.

“They have great ideas,” McGregor says.

“They can teach us a lot of things.”

She also values the importance of maintaining good relationships between the school and community.

“You make school a community where everyone feels welcome and needed,” she says.