Joy McGregor will continue to chair the board of trustees at High Prairie School Division for a second term.
The Slave Lake trustee was acclaimed the board chair at its organizational meeting June 21.
High Prairie trustee Tammy Henkel was re-elected vice-chair, also for a second term. She is a former board chair. Henkel defeated Joussard-Kinuso trustee Lorrie Shelp in a recorded vote.
McGregor, Henkel re-elected
Joy McGregor will continue to chair the board of trustees at High Prairie School Division for a second term.