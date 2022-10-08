McKennan named HP’s new CAO

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man with over 30 years of experience in municipal politics is the Town of High Prairie’s new CAO.

Council announced the hire Sept. 29. McKennan assumed his new role Oct. 3.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Bill as our new CAO,” says Mayor Brian Panasiuk in a news release.

“This position is key to ensuring our administration has a strong yet approachable leader to build cohesive teams ensuring we continue to provide residents with excellent services programs and infrastructure.”

McKennan has previously been employed in a series of progressive senior leadership roles with municipalities such as treasurer, director of corporate services and CAO during the past 30 years. He has worked with numerous multi-disciplinary teams, community groups, boards and councils providing long-range planning, policy and financial advice.

McKennan has been recognized by the Government Financial Officers Association for his financial management skills and achievements.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to step into the CAO role for the Town,” says McKennan.

“I am looking forward to working hard to support council, the community and staff.”

McKennan will be the first full-time CAO since Rod Risling left April 22, 2022 for Athabasca County. Former CAO Brian Martinson returned from retirement as interim CAO to fill the role. Council had hired Sherry Poole June 14 but fired her July 4 after discovering errors on her resume. It was to be her first day of work. Panasiuk said at council’s July 26 meting there was a “payout” to Poole but requests for disclosure were refused.