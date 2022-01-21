McLennan appoints appeal members

McLennan town council appointed its weed control appeal board committee members.

Denis Boucher, Lucien Houle, Marcel Limoges, Andre Lussier and Darcy Tokarz were appointed at council’s Jan. 10 meeting under Section 14(5) of the Agricultural Pests Act and the appeal panel under Section 19(1) of the Weed Control Act.

The board hears appeals from parties opposing notices given by the municipality.