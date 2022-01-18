McLennan budgets, OKs FCSS funds

It didn’t take long for McLennan town council to approve its 2022 contribution to Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

Council agreed at its Jan. 10 meeting to provide $7,338 to the organization.

“I think they do an amazing job for us,” said Councillor Marie-Anne Jones.

Many times, council has praised FCSS for the work they do. FCSS assists the community with identifying social needs and developing responses to meet those needs. They enhance the quality of life of the retired and semi-retired citizens of the region, and also promote, encourage and support volunteer work in the region.

FCSS also runs a variety of youth and seniors programs used by many, and operates the highly-valued Smoky River Transportation System, which provides monthly trips to Grande Prairie, Peace River and to points in the Smoky River region. Since the local grocery store closed, many use the service to purchase groceries.

Some of the other programs they are involved in and/or help include the food bank, community kitchens, Christmas Voucher program, and volunteer income tax program.