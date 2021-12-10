McLennan celebrates holiday season

An estimated crowd of about 200 people attended the annual Town of McLennan Light-Up Dec. 1. Town council partnered with the Northern Alberta Railway Museum, and Kimiwan Birdwalk and Leisure Recreation Society, to turn on the lights at the museum parking lot. A bonfire was built and people enjoyed singing or listening to Christmas carols. Inside the museum volunteers served coffee, hot chocolate and drinks, with popcorn free of charge. The museum was open during the evening for everyone’s enjoyment by browsing through the many displays.

A second nativity scene shows visitors including the Three Wise Men and angels.

What Christmas display would be complete without a nativity scene?

Volunteers Darlene Bruneau, left, and a festively-attired Maggie Gervais served drinks and treats inside the museum.

Araya Hicks, 5, of McLennan, was one of many to enjoy popcorn while listening to carolers.

Many enjoyed caroling by the bonfire. Left-right are Victoria Patrick Barkhouse, Nancy McNeil and Alma Menke.

Santa is ready for takeoff with the help of a few Christmas lights to help guide him! Behind is the Kimiwan Birdwalk building.

Many colourful displays light up the area by the museum. One emphasizes the joy of the season