McLennan Christmas Light Up set for Dec. 1

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Bird Capital of Canada will kick off the holiday season with its annual Town of McLennan Light Up Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The Town is partnering with the Northern Alberta Railway Museum, and Kimiwan Birdwalk and Leisure Recreation Society, to turn on the lights at the museum parking lot.

A big bonfire will be built for everyone to enjoy and keep warm if the weather is cool. Singing old-fashion Christmas carols will be held for anyone wanting to join, and coffee and hot chocolate will be served.

The museum will open for the evening for everyone to enjoy. Browse through the many displays or just come inside to keep warm.

Festivities begin at 7 p.m. A great family evening is promised all attending.