McLennan council closing its office

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of McLennan is closing its office Sept. 30 to recognize National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Although council unanimously voted to close its office, the debate did not indicate everyone was totally in favour.

“I’m totally against Sept. 30,” said Councillor Dwayne Stout, adding there was already a national holiday in September. Labour Day is celebrated the first day of September.

“There’s lots of complaining,” Stout added.

Councillor Luc Dubrule did not oppose the Sept. 30 holiday addition but added the government could have considered eliminating a holiday in lieu.

“Should have eliminated Victoria Day,” he said, adding it was a “meaningless” holiday.

Councillor Eckhard Christian favoured the holiday saying opinions change over time. He suggested eliminating the floater date around Christmas in lieu.

Council agreed to close the office.