McLennan council sets fees bylaw

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan and area residents are encouraged to use services provided at the town office, but some fees are increasing slightly this year.

Council decided at its Jan. 10 meeting to increase some fees after passing its rates and charges bylaw.

CAO Lorraine Willier presented the changes to council, noting they were the only place to go in town for photocopying. She recommended not increasing the price too high or it may “drive people out of town”.

Mayor Jason Doris noted it was nice to provide the service but, “We’re not talking a ton of money.”

“I’m fine with whatever you think is doable,” he added.

Willier added, “It’s not like we get a bunch” but the bylaw was necessary to set rates and because staff is getting more requests to scan documents and fax or email them out.

Some of the rates are as follows:

Service Price

Fax $1/page

B&W 8.5 x 11 Photocopies $.50/page

B&W 8.5 x 14 Photocopies $.75/page

B&W 11 x 17 Photocopies $1/page

Colour 8.5 x 11 Photocopies $.75/page

Colour 8.5 x 14 Photocopies $1/page

Colour 11 x 17 Photocopies $1.50/page

Note: Faxes sent to FCSS are free; first 50 copies for societies each month there is no charge; 25 cents of if paper is supplied.

Scan document to email $1/page

Laminating [wallet] $2.00

Laminating [letter] $3.00

Laminating [legal] $4.00

Town map $1.00

Tax notice reprint $5.00

Utility bill reprint $5.00

Copy of council minutes $5.00