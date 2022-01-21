McLennan council to lend its voice

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Councillors are often the best sources when it comes to recognizing local health care needs.

As a result, the Town of McLennan agreed at its Jan. 10 meeting to provide its voice.

Council received a letter from Holly Handfield, team lead, rural community consultants, Rural Community Development and Engagement, Rural Health Professionals Action Plan [RhPAP], asking if council was interested in joining.

“We value the insights of the councillors and feel that they have a bit of sense of health care in their communities,” writes Handfield.

“This panel is by invitation only so if you have someone that you feel would be a good voice for your community that isn’t part of the town council, please do let me know and I will extend a personal invitation to them.”

Council heard there is no cost to council and the chosen person would be required to fill out surveys [less than five minutes each] to provide input. There were 23 surveys sent in December 2021.

“I think it’s a very good idea,” said Councillor Margaret Jacob, who volunteered to participate, as did Councillor Sue Delaurier.

Council appointed Jacob.

RhPAP distributes the surveys to its approximate 220 members and collects the information and summarizes to gain “insight into what Albertans are most passionate about when it comes to rural health care and service delivery,” reads its brochure.

Feedback is shared with Alberta Heath Services and the public. Its board of directors represents AHS, the Alberta Medical Association, Rural Municipalities of Alberta, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, and College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta.