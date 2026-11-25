McLennan will be aglow with Christmas cheer on Dec. 5 as it hosts McLennan Light Up 2026.

“The event is getting bigger and bigger every year with people coming from around the area,” says event organizer and Northern Alberta Railway Museum (NAR) president Chris Futter.

“It’s a time for everyone to get together and join in the festive season, it’s a great start to the season.”

Light Up celebrations are being held at the Northern Alberta Railway Museum with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the light-up starting at 6 p.m.

The Light Up is held in conjunction with the museum volunteers, Kimiwan Birdwalk, and McLennan Leisure and Recreation Society.

“It’s beautiful when the Christmas lights are on around the building, along the speeder shed and the gold coach,” says Futter.

“The Birdwalk society also decorates their buildings, and the McLennan Leisure and Recreation Society have their walking path lit.”

Futter says people should come to McLennan to see all the effort the three groups are making to enhance the community and make the Christmas season brighter. He adds there will also be festive caroling, delicious treats, coffee and hot chocolate for people to enjoy.

“We have a group of carollers coming from Falher and we will be singing around the fire pit outside,” explains Futter.

“Anyone that can get there is welcome to attend. We have good wheelchair access off the deck into the building with a ramp from the car park as well.”

Futter says there is no charge to attend the event, and he says it’ll be an opportunity to spend a couple of hours with neighbours in a festive and happy setting.

“We’re excited to gather as a community and celebrate together,” says Futter.

“Looking forward to seeing you there,” Futter concludes.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter