McLennan market accepting vendors

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Get ready McLennan residents and neighbours for a Handcrafted Market coming to the Bird Capital on April 29!

The market is set to take place at Providence School in McLennan, with all proceeds from the day going to the Breakfast for Learning Program at the school.

“I have hosted markets before but I find that homemade and handmade items are always harder to find,” says organizer Marilynne Brulotte. “These people are artists and should be showcased.”

Brulotte explains she is hoping to hold the Handcrafted Market twice each year, but she says it may be a challenge with all the different markets that are held in other municipalities. She says she is looking to add vendors to the market, and is hoping people will reach out soon to book their spot.

“I am looking for vendors that are hands-on,” she explains, adding she’s looking for anyone who paints, does woodwork, metal work, baking, knitting, crocheting, soap makers and everything in- between.

Providence School will also be providing a hot lunch for anyone who would like to join.

“The Breakfast for Learning Program benefits all students, feed the belly and feed the brain,” she says.

“I think the program is important, especially now with the cost of living. Our kids need the food to learn and to help make healthy minds,” she adds.

Brulotte says there are 35 tables available, both $40 six-foot and $50 eight tables can be requested by vendors.

“We need to support all our people, the school, and our community and this is a great way to do it,” she says.

“Hosting the event at the school showcases it and helps to show how hard they work to keep it operational.”

If you are interested in renting a table, please contact Marilynne at (780) 523-8608 or marilynne.brulotte@homehardware.ca. Deadline to book is April 26 in order to be able to post all committed vendors to Facebook.

“I am hoping people will come out and see what our area has for artists and the scope of talent that we have.”