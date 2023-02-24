McLennan pleased with FCSS’s work

The fine work that Smoky River FCSS is doing is appreciated by McLennan town council.

“They provide a good service,” said Mayor Jason Doris at council’s Feb. 13 meeting.

“For sure,” added Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“Many people in our town use it (FCSS services) in one way or another.”

FCSS service arose when council received a request for money – the annual requisition to operate. Council was pleased it was unchanged from 2022 at $7,338.25 and moved to approve unanimously.