McLennan preparing Honey Fest float

The Town of McLennan is taking part in the Falher Honey Fest Parade June 17.

Council heard at its April 11 meeting administration is planning an entry.

“We will enter our old 1947 Willy’s Jeep and a truck that we decorate,” wrote CAP Lorraine Willier in an e-mail after the meeting.

Honey Fest occurs June 17-19 at various venues. South Peace News will publish more details as they become available.