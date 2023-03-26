McLennan proclaims Seniors Wee

McLennan town council is proclaiming Seniors Week from June 5-11.

The request came from the Government of Alberta’s Seniors, Community and Social Services department in an email Feb. 13.

“For 37 years, the Government of Alberta has celebrated the first week of June to honour and recognize seniors for their many contributions to Alberta,” read the request.

McLennan council agreed at its meeting March 13 to the proclamation. Many communities do the same each year. Events are usually held through the local Family and Community Support Services departments.