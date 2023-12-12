McLennan rejoins PREDA

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They’re back!

McLennan town council has decided to rejoin the Peace Regional Economic Development Alliance hoping for better results this time around.

Council pulled out of PREDA in 2021 citing lack of value for money spent. Council was also a member of Smoky River Regional Economic Development and agreed to withdraw June 13. It left council with no group left to help forward economic development initiatives.

Cost to join PREDA is 50 cents per capita making McLennan’s cost $347.50 plus expenses for attending meetings.

“Is this something we want to revisit?” Mayor Jason Doris asked council after receiving PREDA’s letter and citing some of the benefits of joining.

McLennan left PREDA in 2021 after six years a member.

“Why did we drop out in the first place?” Doris asked council.

“We weren’t getting anything out of it,” replied Councillor Sue Delaurier.

Later, council heard some smaller communities felt PREDA was gearing efforts toward larger centres. PREDAs head office is in Grande Prairie.

Councillors were impressed by the package sent by PREDA and its services offered and unanimously decided to join for 2024.

“Hopefully, we can get something out of it,” said Doris.