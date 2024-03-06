McLennan rolls out Family Day welcome mat

A full day of activities was held at McLennan Feb. 18 during Family Day celebrations. Called the Smoky River Winter Festival, events ranged from crafts, movies, free hot chocolate and popcorn, snowshoeing and a scavenger hunt, a food bank drive, tobogganing, games and fireworks. Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, ACFA, the Town of McLennan, Girl Guides, McLennan Library, Kimiwan Lake Naturalists, McLennan Elks and the Northern Alberta Railway Museum were all sponsors and/or hosts of events.