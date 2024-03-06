McLennan rolls out Family Day welcome mat

A full day of activities was held at McLennan Feb. 18 during Family Day celebrations. Called the Smoky River Winter Festival, events ranged from crafts, movies, free hot chocolate and popcorn, snowshoeing and a scavenger hunt, a food bank drive, tobogganing, games and fireworks. Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, ACFA, the Town of McLennan, Girl Guides, McLennan Library, Kimiwan Lake Naturalists, McLennan Elks and the Northern Alberta Railway Museum were all sponsors and/or hosts of events.

Savannah Adams and her daughter enjoyed the crafts at Family Day events in the McLennan Elks Hall.

McLennan Royal Purple member Joanne Cloutier was overjoyed to be able to play bingo during Family Day events at the Elks Hall.

Benjamin Demeule, left, and Lila Demeule enjoyed delicious hotdogs at the McLennan Family Day Events.

On Feb. 18, Dan Labrecque of Dan the Stickman provided hay rides for the families who attended Family Day in McLennan.

Left-right, McLennan Girl Guides Alyssa Pollard and her daughter Chloe Pollard, Avery Bolster, Olivia Dumont, and Laura Wuth. The Guides hosted the Scavenger Hunt at the Northern Alberta Railway Museum in McLennan. Many participated.

Sydney, Samantha, Kayleigh, and Hunter Gillanders played games at the Elks Hall in McLennan with their mother, Natalie Gillanders.

Gavin Tardif enjoyed the tobogganing hill with his mother, Ashley, and Grandma Doris (not shown) at the McLennan Family Day festivities.