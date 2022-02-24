McLennan, Smoky River endorse hemp project grant

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A grant application to the Prairies Economic Development Canada [PrairiesCan] Jobs and Growth Fund has received the blessing of the M.D. of Smoky River and Town of McLennan councils.

The M.D. agreed to support the application at its meeting Feb. 9 while McLennan town council did the same Feb. 14.

The application is being made by the Conseil de developpement economique de l’Alberta [CDEA] in support of the region’s hemp project.

“Industrial hemp provides a new economic opportunity and great potential for our agriculture region,” wrote Reeve Brochu in council’s letter of support.

“We believe that the Industrial Hemp Cluster Project will attract investment, businesses and job opportunities in the Smoky River Region,” he added.

At the M.D.’s meeting, Brochu spoke briefly on the matter.

“It looks like these guys want to bring a whole bunch of money to our region and I have no problem with that.”

It is CDEA’s plan to apply for $200,000 to $250,000 for a two-year project, reads a letter from Diane Chiasson, on behalf of the organization.

At McLennan’s meeting, there was little debate.

“I don’t see a problem,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

The Jobs and Growth Fund provides money to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth. The federal fund, delivered by Canada’s regional development agencies, provides $700 million nationally over three years, which includes up to $70 million dedicated to businesses created after January 2020 that meet eligibility criteria.

In the West, PrairiesCan and Pacific Economic Development Canada are investing $217 million to help job creators and the organizations that support them. It helps businesses build resiliency and prepare for growth by transitioning to a green economy, fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.