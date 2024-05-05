McLennan Spring Clean-Up May 10-13

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan’s Spring Clean-Up will occur again this year, but back to its usual time of year.

Last year, council decided to hold the cleanup May 26-29 but this year it returns to its earlier date of May 10-13.

Similar to past years, items must be dropped off inside the fenced area at the public works shop.

The following items will be accepted: electronics, and electronic waste, tires, batteries, paint, furniture, small metal items, and appliances such as fridges, stoves, freezers, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

The following items will not be accepted: construction waste, roofing material, fencing including wood or chain link, auto parts, cement, and renovation materials including drywall, wood and decking.

Fees are $5 per load, $25 for pickup at property, $10 for a non-freon appliance, and $30 for a freon appliance.

Tree or grass clippings are free.

However, residents are reminded a $25 fee will apply for pickup at an individual’s property.

Hours of operation are Friday, May 10 from 1-8 p.m., Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday, May 13 from 1-8 p.m.

Each person dropping off their trash will be required to provide a civic address with the attendant on site.

If you have any questions, please call the town office at (780) 324-3065.