McLennan to celebrate Light-Up Dec. 2

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The holiday season will kick into high gear at McLennan Dec. 2 as the town celebrates its annual Light-Up.

Events will be held once again at the Northern Alberta Railway and Historical Museum. Board chair Chris Futter says this year’s lineup is similar to year past.

“We’re going to turn on the lights at 6:30 p.m.,” he says.

The museum will be open for hot chocolate, coffee and cookies.

“And were going to give away some ice cream,” adds Futter.

Outside, a bonfire will be lit. It usually prompts some good conversation around the fire with neighbours and friends with some impromptu Christmas carol singing occurring.

The lights display is truly dazzling with the entire grounds lit up for the holiday season. People visiting the museum can not only enjoy the lights and snacks but also engage in some local history.