McLennan Volunteer Appreciation May 1

· by · 0

The Town of McLennan and the Northern Alberta Railway Museum are joining forces for a community celebration May 1.
The museum opens for the summer tourist season at 1 p.m. Town council will be holding a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. to honour its volunteer-of-the-year.
Council briefly discussed details at its April 1 meeting. The museum board is being asked to keep a tab of the expenses for coffee and doughnuts, which council will pay for. If any are left, they will be donated to Providence School.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment