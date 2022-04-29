McLennan Volunteer Appreciation May 1

The Town of McLennan and the Northern Alberta Railway Museum are joining forces for a community celebration May 1.

The museum opens for the summer tourist season at 1 p.m. Town council will be holding a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. to honour its volunteer-of-the-year.

Council briefly discussed details at its April 1 meeting. The museum board is being asked to keep a tab of the expenses for coffee and doughnuts, which council will pay for. If any are left, they will be donated to Providence School.