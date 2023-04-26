Medal for Spencer-Poitras April 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Northland School Division Supt. of Schools Nancy Spencer-Poitras, centre left, received a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal at the Alberta Legislature April 19. Left-right are Nathan Cooper, MLA and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Spencer-Poitras, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, and Northland School Division Ward 7 Trustee Robin Guild. “Working in the field of education is such a rewarding experience,” says Spencer-Poitras. “From my perspective, I share this award with so many individuals who have helped students achieve success in life.” Spencer-Poitras has been Supt/CEO of Northland since Feb. 1, 2020. She has worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal with Edmonton Public Schools, as an assistant superintendent and superintendent in Alberta, and worked with both the College of Alberta School Superintendents and Alberta Education over a 40-year career. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Meet the premier in High Prairie April 27 Thousands attend fabulous show Smoky River Ryders set date for second annual Show and Shine Business Expo May 12-13 at Grimshaw Multiplex