‘Medical apartheid’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Trains will still be allowed to toot their whistles within town limits, contrary to a High Prairie resident’s wishes.

Brett Hawken called on council to create a train whistle cessation bylaw at its Aug. 10, saying it would be nice to sleep without the whistles.

However, council agreed at its Oct. 26 meeting to not spend a dime or any more time investigating the matter after hearing from CAO Rod Risling it could cost as much as $20,000 for an engineering study. The cost of installation is not known, but council would incur the expense.

“At this point, administration won’t put it into the budget package unless directed differently,” he told council.

As part of the process, council would be required to complete traffic counts and an engineering study to submit to CN Rail.

“It’s a very long process,” said Risling.

In 2020, Strathcona County passed a cessation bylaw at three locations. Strathcona County’s website published that “prior to council passing a resolution to enact whistle cessation, a detailed safety assessment has been done at each crossing and safety improvements have been installed.”

The improvements were made at Strathcona County’s expense but costs not released.

Even then it does not mean train whistles will stop.

Strathcona’s website added, “You may still hear a train whistle from time to time. Train operators always have the responsibility to sound the whistle at their discretion should they feel it is needed.”

Councillor John Dunn said CN’s priority is safety and whistles do warn traffic of an oncoming train.

“That’s what it’s all about.”

Councillor James Waikle was not sympathetic to the request.

“I live at the tracks, I’m fine with saving $20,000.”

At the August meeting, Hawken told council it’s possible to ban the whistles, citing cessation bylaws are active in the City of Leduc and the City of Spruce Grove, both suburbs of Edmonton.

“I’ve done the research,” he said.

However, Hawken did not provide any estimated costs of preparation work or installation.

At the time, two councillors were leery of the request.

“It’s very difficult to get changed,” said Councillor Michael Long.

“You’re dealing with safety regulations,” added Councillor Arlen Quartly. “It’s still a tall order.”

Quartly added he did not oppose the request “as long as it’s safe for the community” but he was unaware of costs.