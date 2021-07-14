‘Medical event’ leads to crash at church, police report

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
High Prairie RCMP say a driver in medical distress was the cause of a crash July 7 which left a hole in the St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church Hall in High Prairie.
Sgt. Dave Browne says the crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m., prompting police and emergency crews to respond.
“A pickup left the road on 51 Avenue and struck a power pole and a decommissioned fire hydrant and came to rest when it hit the church,” says Browne.
Damage to the church and pickup was considerable.
“The driver suffered a medical event,” says Browne.
He adds there is no reason to believe alcohol and/or drugs was involved in the accident.
The investigation continues.