Meet High Prairie’s newest peace officer

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie’s newest peace officer comes to town with a wealth of experience in law enforcement and public service.



Lyndon Moore began his duties as Community Peace Officer 1 on May 3.



“Being a peace officer has been a great way to meet members of the community, contribute to public safety and enjoy the northern lifestyle,” he says.



Moore grew up on a mixed farm southeast of Calgary. After graduating high school, he joined the Canadian Armed Forces and moved around a lot during his tour of duty.



“I have 22 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces [15 years reserves] and during that time, I got to see a lot of the world and various regions in Canada,” he says.



He adds his most memorable time was in Arctic operations and training.



“I also have 10 years service with the Calgary Police Service. I spent most of my time on general patrol but, I also got to help out in the Major Event Emergency Management Section for numerous events and disasters within the province.”



Moore is married and enjoys quadding, skidooing, hunting, sailing, kayaking, cross country skiing and farm life.



“I really like the geography and diversity of the region,” he says.



“I’m looking forward to getting out on my equipment to see more of the country.”



Moore works with senior peace officer Alan Bloom. They patrol the South Peace and Smoky River regions.