Meet the 2022 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen candidates

Kirsten Bruder, 16, lives in Big Lakes County with her parents, Sheldon and Tanya.

“I will be going into Grade 12 this coming school year at E.W. Pratt High School,” she says.

“I enjoy being a part of school sports such as volleyball and badminton. I also am a contestant in District 3, Alberta High School Rodeo Association.”

Bruder decided to run for Rodeo Queen to represent her hometown and the local Elks Pro Rodeo.

“I hope to be able to gain knowledge and experience, as well as, attend other rodeos, and to meet new people,” she says.

“I aim to represent our town and lead the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls.”

Bruder’s love of rodeo grows deep. She participated in High School Rodeo last season and plans to compete again in the upcoming 2022-23 season. At the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo, she will be riding her Grey Mare, Harley.

“I have also have competed in High School Rodeo with my gelding, Vegas,” she says.

Bruder appreciates the opportunity to run for Rodeo Queen.

“I feel gratuitous and appreciative to have this opportunity to compete for this title. I am excited and honoured to represent the rodeo family, and wish everyone the best of luck that will be competing in this year, 2022, High Prairie Pro Rodeo.”

She also sends the best of luck to her competitor, Rory Seely, and welcomes everyone to the 2022 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

Rory Seely, 17, lives in the Little Smoky area of the M.D. of Greenview. Her parents are Jason and Randi Seely.

The recent Grade 12 graduate enjoys barrel racing, pole bending, painting, drawing, photography, and is an aspiring makeup artist and Tiktok creator.

She decided to run for High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen at the suggestion of a friend.

“A dear family friend reached out to me and presented the idea,” she says. “After thinking about it, I thought it would be a wonderful idea. The reason being I love the community of High Prairie. Even though I live on a farm near Little Smoky all of my horse-related events and growth have happened because of the wonderful people in the High Prairie area.”

Seely believes running for Rodeo Queen will enrich her life and open other opportunities. She began modelling jewelry pieces at a family member’s store and it sparked her interest in modeling Western jewelry and apparel.

“With running for Queen it opens up opportunities to see how the beauty industry of the Western culture works,” she says.

She is involved in District 3 High School Rodeo and competes in barrel racing and pole bending. When she is not competing, she helps set up poles and volunteers in goat tying.

“I love to help anywhere I see a need,” says Seely, whether it is running coffee to timers and announcers, or helping fellow competitors.

She was a member of the Da-She-Be 4-H Club in the Sunset House – Sweathouse area for one year before her family formed the Little Smoky Spurs in Little Smoky. She was involved in the equine, rodeo, packhorse, canine, photography, cooking, chicken and beef projects.

Seely will be riding her Quarter-Horse, Malibu, at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

She has had the honour of using past Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Shelby Cook’s horse, Spirit, as well as her sister’s horse, Misty, and her friend’s horses, Anna and Squeaker.

“I am excited to be part of this competition and if I should win, sharing and being an advocate for mental health in our industry is also a great passion of mine. As I have seen many concussions in friends and have experienced them myself and have seen that they can lead to an unhealth state of mind,” she says, “I can see this platform being the beginning of something amazing in that area.”

She wishes the best of luck to her competitor, Kirsten Bruder.

“She is an amazing gal.”