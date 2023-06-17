Meet the new manager! June 17, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Falher Fountain Tire welcomed a new manager in early May when Jeff Copeland was appointed by the company. Copeland,who is also manager of the High Prairie location, held a barbecue May 27 to give the public a chance to meet him. Hamburgers and drinks were also sold for $3 with proceedsforwarded to the Routhier Facility Enhancement Society.In the front row, left-right, are Jodi Copeland, Hannah Copeland, Rollande Boivin, and Ryan Daly. In the back row, left-right, are Jeff Copeland, Brian Decoste and Andrew Nieuwhof. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Neighbours helping neighbours Knights entertain fellow classmates at talent show Glenmary graduating class celebrates Slave Lake woman in TV reality dating show