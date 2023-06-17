Meet the new manager!

· by · 0
Falher Fountain Tire welcomed a new manager in early May when Jeff Copeland was appointed by the company. Copeland,
who is also manager of the High Prairie location, held a barbecue May 27 to give the public a chance to meet him. Hamburgers and drinks were also sold for $3 with proceeds
forwarded to the Routhier Facility Enhancement Society.
In the front row, left-right, are Jodi Copeland, Hannah Copeland, Rollande Boivin, and Ryan Daly. In the back row, left-right, are Jeff Copeland, Brian Decoste and Andrew Nieuwhof.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment