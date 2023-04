Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be in High Prairie April 27 for a meet and greet social with local residents.

Smith will be accompanied by UCP Lesser Slave Lake candidate Scott Sinclair in a pre-election stopover.

The pair will meet with the public at the Days Inn from 3-4 p.m.

A party fundraiser is in Slave Lake later in the day but the High Prairie event is free for all members of the public to attend.