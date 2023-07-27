Meet your 2023 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen!

2023 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Navada Caouette

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie girl is proud to keep the family tradition going and serving as High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen for the coming year.

“My aunt (Jessie-lee Caouette) was Rodeo Queen in 2010,” says Navada Caouette, 16, who was born and raised in High Prairie. She just competed Grade 10 at E.W. Pratt High School.

“I wanted to keep the tradition going. My whole family wanted me to do it.”

She remembers dressing as the Rodeo Queen for Halloween when younger after borrowing Jessie-lee’s outfit so the seed for a future queen was planted early.

Caouette has always had a special attraction to animals. She has participated in local barrels in High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo and at the Teepee Creek Stampede, and various jackpots for many years and is also a past participant in the mutton bustin’ competition. Caouette has also competed at the Alberta Barrel Racing Association level at Ponoka.

Caouette will be riding her horse, Maverick, in the parade and at the rodeo. She has also participated in the much-heralded High Prairie Wranglers – a precision riding team – since she was six years old.

Caouette’s duties will include dressing appropriately, selling tickets and making speeches.

Her future plans will include something to do with animals, not necessarily being a vet. She says training or caring for animals in some way is her goal.

High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen List

1999 – Rochelle Edwards

2000 – Janet Hondl

2001 – Irene McDermott

2002 – Irene McDermott

2003 – Wanda McDermott

2004 – Melissa Greer

2005 – Kristina Beaudette

2006 – Cheyenne Johnson

2007 – Kelsey Marquardt

2008 – Kelsey Marquardt

2009 – Kaylee Gauchier

2010 – Jessie-lee Caouette

2011 – Michelle Henkel

2012 – Samantha Stokes

2013 – Jess Verstappen

2014 – Leann Peyre

2015 – Jessica Lavoie

2016 – Abby Miller

2017 – Brooke Monteith

2018 – Sarah Neill

2019 – Shelby Cook

2020 – Vacant (COVID)

2021 – Vacant (COVID)

2022 – Kirsten Bruder

2023 – Navada Caouette