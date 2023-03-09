Melnyk to stand trial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man on Nov. 19, 2021 will go to trial.

Travis Myles Melnyk was ordered to stand trial March 1, the second day of his preliminary inquiry in High Prairie provincial court.

The preliminary inquiry was scheduled for four days, from Feb. 28 to March 3.

Melnyk is scheduled to appear in Peace River Court of King’s Bench on March 20 to set a date for trial.

Melnyk was 40 when he was charged by RCMP in November 2021.

He was also charged with unlawful confinement.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter said the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a call on Nov. 19 about 5:30 p.m. when a male was taken into custody in relation to a homicide.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived n the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter says.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation.

Police did not release the name of the victim.