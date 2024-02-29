Melynk jailed for life

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man in November 2021 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Travis Myles Melnyk, 42, was sentenced to life in prison in the Court of King’s Bench in Peace River on Feb. 21 after a three-week trial, states information provided by Alberta Justice Court Checks media communications department.

Justice K.J. Teskey found Melnyk guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death committed on Nov. 19, 2021.

Melnyk was also banned from using firearms for life.

He was charged by RCMP in November 2021 with second-degree murder and unlawful confinement.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter said the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team responded to a call on Nov. 19 about 5:30 p.m. when a male was taken into custody in relation to a homicide.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived n the scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” Richter says.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature.”

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

The trial was scheduled for 12 court days from Feb. 4-23.

The Crown prosecutor and the lawyer decided at a pre-trial conference May 25, 2023 that 12 days for the trial was required considering the large amount of disclosure.