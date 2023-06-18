Men attempt to steal ATM

RCMP footage of two men trying to steal at ATM at McLennan. Suspects are still being sought.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan RCMP are looking for at least two men involved in the attempted theft of an ATM from a local business.

Const. Julie-Anne Strilaiff, Public Information Officer, Peace Regional RCMP, says the theft occurred at about 5:15 a.m. on May 24.

“McLennan RCMP responded to a security alarm notification to a business in the area of 1 Ave. NW,” she says.

“Upon arrival, RCMP found a broken window to the business and evidence that at least two suspect males attempted to steal an ATM.”

The first male was wearing orange coveralls with yellow shoulder straps, a purple or blue ball cap with the Toronto Raptors logo on the front. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt and gloves. He had light complexion and short, almost shaven hair. A patterned bandana covered his face. He was carrying a sledge hammer and wearing black and shite sneakers or work boots.

The second male was wearing a camo ball cap and had a dark mask covering his face. He has dark, short cut hair and has a light to medium complexion. He was wearing a blue jacket and dark pant with gloves and winter boots.

McLennan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this attempted theft or the identification of the two men, who may have had accomplices outside not caught on camera.

“This investigation is ongoing and McLennan RCMP request any community members of businesses in this area to review any security footage available at approximately 5-6 a.m. Please contact McLennan RCMP should you believe your footage may be of value to this investigation,” says Strilaiff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact McLennan RCMP at (780) 324-3061. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.