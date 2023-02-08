Mercer makes the grade!

Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd. managing director Roger Ashfield holds an award for the local business that was named one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2023, Mediacorp announced Jan. 31.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd. has been named one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2023.

The list annually recognizes 75 employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces, a Mercer news release says.

Winners were announced in a news release Jan. 31 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

“Mercer Peace River is proud to be part of this impressive list of top Alberta businesses,” says managing director Roger Ashfield.

“At MPR, we strive to provide an innovative culture based on shared values, vision and purpose.”

He says the company values its employees.

“Our people are our greatest asset and we seek to provide them with a stable lifestyle for their families,” Ashfield says.

“At MPR, we offer stable and competitive incomes, performance incentives, pensions, generous benefits and much more.”

All winners are honoured for providing employees with stability and peace-of-mind by offering competitive salaries, benefits, retirement assistance, and more.

Mediacorp also annually organizes Canada’s Top 100 Employers.

Each applicant on the Alberta list was assessed after a selection process, using the same eight criteria including: workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development, and community involvement.

Mercer produces both high-quality softwood and hardwood pulp and is a subsidiary of the North American group Mercer International.

The Peace River operation is a diversified producer of forest products, bioproducts and green electricity.

Mercer is proud of its efforts toward fully utilizing all its biomass products and sustainable forest management practices.

MPR manages about 2.7 million hectares of forest and accesses fibre from over six million hectares of public land, which supplies the majority of MPR’s annual fibre requirements.