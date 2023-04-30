Mercer Peace River celebrates completion of Fibre Procurement Project April 30, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Mercer Peace River is pleased to announce the completion of the Fibre Procurement Project. This milestone was celebrated with a ribbon cutting in front of the newly-revitalized woodroom at the Mercer site April 20 with dignitaries in attendance. This exciting project, officially announced in 2021, has transformed Mercer’s fibre procurement process, improved Mercer’s environmental performance, created a more sustainable business model and created several long-term career opportunities. The Fibre Procurement Project had two priorities: the first was revitalizing the woodroom by building a brand new debarker and wood chipper; the second was the establishment of Peace River Transport. The new woodroom features one of the largest debarkers in the world together with a state-of-the-art wood chipping facility. This new facility has changed Mercer’s hardwood fibre procurement process and will bring Mercer’s use of diesel wood chippers on aspen trees in the forest to an end. Hardwood logs will now be cut to length and transported to the mill on larger, more efficient 10-axle Peace River Transport trucks. The logs will be processed through the debarker and wood chipper, which are equipped with some of the most innovative debarking, chipping and monitoring technologies. This new way of processing hardwood improves Mercer’s environmental performance substantially. By 2050, through this investment, Mercer is projected to have reduced fossil fuel emissions by over 900,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and sequestered 2.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide through forest conservation. Further, the onsite processing is powered by the green energy generated onsite. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Smoky River FCSS honours volunteers ‘Volunteers make a difference’ ‘State of the Lake’ addressed by Slave Lake council Gun & Sportsmen Show keeps growing