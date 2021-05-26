Message from the mayor

Brian Panasiuk,

Mayor,

Town of High Prairie

Vaccination important to flatten curve

I wanted to give everyone an update on COVID in our region and the recently finalized town budget.

On the COVID front, I want to thank everyone for their efforts to reduce the spread. As of May 17, we are down to 12 active cases which is a substantial decrease from a month ago.

As vaccinations continue, I am hopeful that our numbers will continue to drop and we will be able to have the summer that we are all hoping for.

The Province recently released vaccination rates by region, and it shows that our region has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the province. Let’s move this number up.

If you have not had your vaccination yet, I encourage you to make your appointment today.

2021 Town budget approved

The big topic at town hall the past few weeks has been the final fine tuning of the budget and of course, the mailing of the property assessment and tax notices.

Council is aware of the financial stresses many of our residents and businesses are facing. The Town is no different. To deliver services and maintain our infrastructure and equipment is very expensive and these costs do not vanish in tough times.

Last year, council provided a month of tax relief which equated to an 8.3% municipal property tax reduction. Although we would like to continue with providing reductions, it is not financially feasible.

We are experiencing significant reductions in revenues. The Province has reduced our operating funding by $115,000. To put this in perspective, just to keep our budget the same as last year we would have to increases taxes by more than three per cent.

Unfortunately, this is not the only bad news. Provincial policies and additional grant reductions are negatively impacting us by about $900,000 per year. To make up this loss, we would need to increase property taxes another 25 per cent.

Council realizes we cannot simply pass this increase on to our residents and businesses, but it does mean we are going to have to really look at how we continue to deliver on the needs of the community.

For this year, council has approved a two per cent tax increase on the municipal portion only. The impact of this increase is about $43 per year or about $3.50 per month on a home that has a property assessed value of $200,000 that realized a typical market value change. For a similar valued commercial or industrial property, the increase will be about $59 per year or $5 per month.

I realize that all of you will see higher increases when you compare to last year but it is important to remember that council did provide a one-time 8.3 per cent reduction so the increase from last year’s bill is going to appear much larger.

I want to remind everyone that the municipal property tax notice is made up of three parts.

Municipal Portion. Education tax which goes to the province Heart River Housing Levy which goes to Heart River to support the operation of the Seniors Lodge.

The Town only has control over the municipal portion and I have already talked about this. This year, the provincial education amount that we collect, and submit to the Province, is also increasing significantly.

In fact, on the same $200,000 home, the increase is 16 per cent which adds another $80. For the commercial and industrial property owner the increase is more reasonable at 3.9 per cent or about $29.

I know this will impact property owners, but we have no choice as we are legally obligated to collect these amounts.

On a positive note, the seniors levy will remain the same or perhaps even have a slight decrease from last year.

This is not one of my most positive messages and we will need to work together to address the realities that the Town and other municipalities are facing. We have gone through tough times together before and we will get through this also.

We have a couple of projects planned for this summer. One of the projects that we did receive funding for is to replace the water lines, sewer, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and, of course, the pavement on 47 Street. The other major project is the dredging our sewage lagoon. We are hoping to do some more road improvements, but we will be watching the budget closely and doing what we can afford.

So, I know there are a lot of numbers and information within this address. I encourage you to go to the Town’s website and Facebook page which has this and more information.

I am looking forward to the summer and hopefully meeting up with some of you. Take care, stay safe and let’s get vaccinated!