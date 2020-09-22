Meth controls man’s life

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

On Sept. 16, Richard West Anderson, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in Slave Lake provincial court.



Court heard on Aug. 17, High Prairie RCMP received a report that Anderson was in Gift Lake, said federal Crown prosecutor Cam McCoy.



Anderson, who appeared in court by CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre, was wanted on various warrants. When police found him, he was sweating profusely and shaking. He spontaneously told them that he’d taken methamphetamine an hour earlier, had meth in the house and where to find it. Police found 0.42 grams.



McCoy and defense council Derek Renzini submitted a joint submission for a $500 fine.



McCoy noted it was half of what he usually asks for. He cited a very early guilty plea, Anderson’s lack of a criminal record, and his cooperation with police.



“He’s [Anderson] lost his way,” said Renzini, adding his client’s addiction to meth.



“It’s a shame,” said Judge G.W. Paul, to Anderson. “You’ve let your life spiral down because of meth.”



Anderson was fined $500, plus a 20 per cent victim fine surcharge.



No time to pay was given. Anderson will serve 10 days in lieu.