Meth seized during search at Driftpile

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One adult female is facing drug-related charges after methamphetamine was seized during a search at a Driftpile Cree Nation home Oct. 10.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service Senior Const. Patrick O’Brien says Lakeshore was conducting an investigation into drug trafficking at Driftpile. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the home, with assistance of the High Prairie RCMP and Police Dog Service.

“The search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of [meth], Canadian currently, drug trafficking paraphernalia, scales, cell phones, and weapons,” says O’Brien.

The woman faces a single count of possession of illegal drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Her name was not released.

Police advise any member of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police. Lakeshore’s complaint line is [1-855] 299-0137.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at [1-800] 222-TIPS.

O’Brien says all Lakeshore officers will accept tips verbally and promise anonymity at all times.