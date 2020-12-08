Métis artist Belcourt inspires students

Bethany Cunningham, an Art 10, Grade 10 student, carefully portrays facial proportion, light, shade, form and detail in this delightful adn skillful pencil portrait.

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students worked hard to finish up their polymer clay portrait projects and their Métis dot art projects, before the COVID-19 lockdown, as those materials were readily available at school. The clay portraits were built around an armature and then baked in an oven to harden before being painted with acrylic paint. The Métis dot art paintings are inspired by the established Métis artist, Chrystal Belcourt, who in turn is inspired by Métis beadwork. Students continue to enjoy creating art, online, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

  • Delany Lauck accomplished the Art 20 portrait study objective of recreating a standard portrait but maintaining human facial proportions. This Grade 12 student worked the polymer clay to create the most prickly yet cute portrait!
  • Dara Mearon, an Art 10, Grade 11 student, completed a Métis dot art, acrylic painting, in a big way, with the tiniest of creatures, a precious hummingbird.
  • Liam Roberts, an Art 10, Grade 10 student, successfully exemplified attention to detail, colour and natural subject matter in this striking acrylic Métis, dot art painting.
  • Destiny Girbav, in Art 10, Grade 10, magically makes the sun shine with acrylic dots in this Métis dot art project.
  • Kenzie Herben, in Art 10 and Grade 11, includes a bit of “ying-yang”, always a characteristic of nature, in this acrylic Métis dot art painting.
  • Delany Lauck, in Art 20 and Grade 12, skillfully applied brightly-coloured dots with acrylic paint to mimic Métis bead art, which always involves subjects from nature like flowers, insects, birds, and in this case, a feather!

