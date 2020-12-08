Métis artist Belcourt inspires students

Bethany Cunningham, an Art 10, Grade 10 student, carefully portrays facial proportion, light, shade, form and detail in this delightful adn skillful pencil portrait.

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students worked hard to finish up their polymer clay portrait projects and their Métis dot art projects, before the COVID-19 lockdown, as those materials were readily available at school. The clay portraits were built around an armature and then baked in an oven to harden before being painted with acrylic paint. The Métis dot art paintings are inspired by the established Métis artist, Chrystal Belcourt, who in turn is inspired by Métis beadwork. Students continue to enjoy creating art, online, during the COVID-19 lockdown.