Métis culture focus of annual Sacred Heart celebration

The Sacred Heart Health Centre at McLennan was the site of an Indigenous Day celebration June 21. Organized by Terry Calliou, Indigenous health liaison worker at the hospital, it is the second year the celebration has been held. Last year, the focus was on First Nations, this year on Métis. Next year, Inuit will be highlighted; however, all three cultures were recognized at the celebration. After the land acknowledgement, anthems and songs were performed for Métis and First Nations people as well as O Canada. The highlight of the day was the unveiling of an authentic Red River Cart, traditionally used by Métis. It was bought by Métis Region Zone 5, which was acknowledged for their contribution. The cart will be a permanent fixture on Sacred Heart grounds. Various dances were also showcased. Students from École Héritage in Falher and École Providence at McLennan attended, and invited to participate in dances. Peavine resident Dusty Gauchier answered questions from the inquisitive students about Métis culture. After the Sacred Heart ceremony, festivities moved inside Providence School.

Harry Davies, of Faust, in the foreground, and George Chalifoux, now residing at McLennan, provided guitar music for the celebration. Joe Zahacy, of High Prairie, fiddles for the dancers and audience. Izaiah Cardinal uses a broom in one of several several jigging dancers performed fo the audience. Dusty Gauchier, left, and Izaiah Cardinal do some jigging for everyone attending the ceremony. Brenda Genaille, executive director of Métis Region Zone 5, based in Slave Lake, proudly flies the Métis flag. Dusty Gauchier lectures to inquisitive students from École Héritage and École Providence schools with a tipi in the background and the iconic Red River Cart to the right.