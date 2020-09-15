Métis Nation responds

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Métis Nation is wading into the debate regarding the toppling of statues of Sir John A. Macdonald.



Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole is warning those who are tearing down the statues of the country’s founders are dooming Canada to forget the lessons of history.



“I agree that we should recognize both the contributions and shortcomings of our historical figures,” says David Chartrand, national spokesperson, Métis National Council, on Sept. 10.



“Where I take issue with [O’Toole] is the failure of his party. . .to address the needs and aspirations of the citizens of the Métis Nation who are an integral part of western Canada. In his platform, he committed the Conservative Party under his leadership to improve the relationship between the government and Indigenous peoples but the Métis Nation is conspicuous by its absence in the document.”