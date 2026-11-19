Bill Lafoy wants local workers and small businesses to have a chance to help build the major infrastructure projects that could bring new activity to northern Alberta.

The economic development advisor for Opâmaskew Métis Ventures Corporation is developing a company and labour workforce initiative through the Lesser Slave Lake Métis District office in Slave Lake. The effort aims to connect businesses with potential employers and contracting opportunities, while giving smaller operators a voice.

Lafoy says he wants people in the area to be able to work on new infrastructure projects in the region.

His introductory letter to companies outlines an initiative involving Métis Districts 21 and 22 in the Lesser Slave Lake Métis Territory, which encompasses Slave Lake and Wabasca-Desmarais. It also describes his concern that growing oilfield activity is putting pressure on the available workforce.

Lafoy believes potential work associated with pipelines, artificial intelligence centres, nuclear power plants and an energy corridor to the Port of Churchill, Man., could increase demand for workers and companies. He presents those developments as anticipated opportunities, rather than identifying confirmed contracts for the businesses on his list.

For now, the work centres on recruiting companies and bringing their capabilities to the attention of businesses planning projects. Lafoy says several companies had approached the district office seeking help getting into a position to be considered for work or to bid on upcoming infrastructure projects in Alberta.

He has reached out to Jillian Hutchings, a regional economic development specialist, and Deanna Basarab, a workforce consultant, both with the Alberta government. According to Lafoy, they met and agreed to collaborate on moving the initiative forward.

Lafoy describes the recruitment effort as a way to provide a voice for “Mom-and-Pop organizations and companies that would otherwise not be considered.” He expects the roster to grow as the initiative advances.

His own background is rooted in the region’s energy industry. Born and raised in Slave Lake, Lafoy worked in oilfields, gas plants and compressor sites, managed crews and eventually ran his company, Ay-Flo Oil, for 25 years.

He says he retired a few years ago from the CNRL Nipisi Gas Plant, which he had operated through Ay-Flo Oil for the previous 20 years. A year after retiring, he went to the Métis District 21 office to see how he could help.

Lafoy, a Métis citizen, describes that decision as an opportunity to explore his family roots, culture and heritage while contributing to Métis citizens and the nation.

The initial roster spans services from medical support and construction to environmental work and marketing. Lafoy is sharing the list with companies for consideration as he seeks to expand the territory’s business connections.

For Lafoy, the initiative is about getting those businesses considered for future work.

Lafoy is asking companies to reach out to the Lesser Slave Lake Metis District office at (780) 849-4654.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News