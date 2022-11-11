Milestone Christian Church starts in HP

Val Orena, right, and his wife, Rachel.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new church in High Prairie has opened to serve the region.

Milestone Christian Church launched Oct. 28 with a special service at Days Inn.

Pastor Val Orena and his wife, Rachel, are leading the church, a daughter church of Milestone Christian Church in Edmonton, affiliated with the Church of God.

“Our vision is to reach out into the community with the gospel of Jesus Christ,” says Orena, ordained as a pastor by the Church of God.

A Filipino-Canadian, he served as the pastor of the Edmonton church for 12 years before he started the new church in High Prairie.

“One of the members of the Edmonton church has friends in High Prairie, so we came here three times to do worship and Bible studies,” says Orena.

“From there, we sensed God’s calling to start a church in High Prairie.”

To start, the church will gather at a home in High Prairie at 5600 – 47 St.

“We plan to rent a community hall or some other facility,” Orena says.

The first service drew about 50 people, mostly from the High Prairie area, including families with young children, he says.

Weekly worship services are held Saturdays starting at 5 p.m.

“We have Christ-centred worship and Bible-based preaching,” Orena says.

Children’s ministry with teaching, similar to Sunday school, is offered during the preaching time.

Bible study is scheduled for Sundays, also starting at 5 p.m.

Orena also offers Christian-based counselling in the community.

For more information, phone Orena at (780) 906-6855.