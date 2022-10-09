Miller heading to Peace River

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of Peace River has hired Barbara Miller as its new CAO, replacing the recently departed Chris Parker earlier this summer.

Miller will be assuming her role Nov. 1.

In a news Sept. 27 news release, council says they were fortunate to have attracted such a strong field of candidates from across Canada before deciding to hire Miller.

Miller has spent most of her career in senior financial roles including being an auditor for UFA Cooperative Ltd. She moved into the world of municipal government leadership in 2008. She served as CAO for the Town of Vauxhall in southern Alberta for six years before moving to the Town of Drumheller for another six years. During this time, she was the director of corporate services, deputy director of emergency management, and eventually deputy CAO. Before accepting her new role in Peace River, Miller spent just over one year as CAO for the M.D. of Lesser Slave River, based out of Slave Lake.

Miller has earned her professional CPA and CGA credentials. She also has her Bachelor of Applied Business Administration Degree, her professional local government designation, numerous emergency management certifications, as well as other relevant courses and training.

Council adds they feel Miller will be a significant asset to the administrative team.

Council thanks Tanya Bell, who served as interim CAO following the departure of Parker.